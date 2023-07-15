Sanjay Raut Gets Notice Over 'Criminal' Remark On Chief Minister Office

Sanjay Raut claimed that the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office talks to criminals in jails (File)

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Saturday issued a notice to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut, asking him to furnish evidence related to his allegations against the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), an official said.

"We have issued a notice to Sanjay Raut and asked him to submit the evidence behind the allegations made by him regarding the Chief Minister's Office. As soon as Sanjay Raut submits the evidence, we will investigate the matter," a crime branch official said.

Sanjay Raut has accused the CMO of colluding with criminals lodged in jails.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Raut claimed that the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office talks to criminals in jails and said that he will soon furnish proof to back his claim.

"No specific day and time has been given to Sanjay Raut to submit the evidence," the official added.