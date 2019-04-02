Sena Leader Gets Notice For 'Tamper With EVMs' Remark Over Kanhaiya Kumar

Sanjay Raut called Kanhaiya Kumar a "bottle of poison", adding that he must not reach Parliament.

Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut has been issued a notice by the Mumbai district election officer for allegedly violating the model code of conduct over his comments against Communist Party of India's candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Mr Raut, who is the editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, said in the publication on Sunday that Kanhaiya Kumar must be defeated in the upcoming polls, even if it needed the BJP to "tamper with EVMs".

Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's student union, is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Bihar's Begusarai.

Mumbai city Collector Shivaji Jondhale in the notice said that Mr Raut's statement showed "lack of faith in the deployment of EVMs and muddying the electoral process".

Mr Raut, a Rajya Sabha lawmaker, was issued a notice on Monday, asking him to respond to it by Wednesday. Further action in the matter will be decided by the Election Commission.

"I have received the notice based on what I have written in Saamana. We respect the EC and I will respond to the notice and clarify my stand in the time provided," Mr Raut told news agency PTI.

