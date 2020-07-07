Sanjay Leela Bhansali Tells Cops Why He Replaced Sushant Singh Rajput In 4 Films

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement with the police yesterday for three hours.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning to cast Sushant Singh Rajput in four films, but replaced him because he had other commitments, the Mumbai police has been told in investigations into the actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, apart from clinical depression, drove him to suicide.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement with the police yesterday for three hours. The police are inquiring into the actor's contracts with production houses and also projects that were shelved.

Mr Bhansali, known for blockbusters like "Padmaavat" and "Ram-Leela", reportedly told the police that Sushant Singh Rajput's dates were not available for his projects, so the roles were offered to other actors.

Statements of 34 people, including family, friends, co-stars and close aides have been taken in the investigations ordered by the Maharashtra government into the actor's shock death.

The police say they are waiting for a response from Twitter on posts put out allegedly from the actor's account and shared on social media in the hours before his death.

Security footage is also being examined of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput lived. There were no CCTVs in his apartment.

The police are also waiting for forensic reports of objects from the room in which the actor was found.

A rising star who transitioned from television, Sushant Singh Rajput worked in several hit films including "Kai Po Che", "PK" and "Chhichhore". His last film, "Dil Bechara", will release this month; the trailer has clocked thousands of hits. His co-star in the film, Sanjana Sanghi, is among those who met with Mumbai police.