Sanjay Kothari Takes Oath As Chief Vigilance Commissioner

Sanjay Kothari was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Retired IAS officer Sanjay Kothari took oath as the Chief Vigilance Commissioner at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Mr Kothari, a 1978 batch (retired) IAS officer of Haryana cadre, was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the event which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others senior officials.

Watch LIVE as President Kovind administers Oath of Office to CVC-designate Shri Sanjay Kothari at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/Cr0g9HGmDh — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 25, 2020

All the attendees at the event were seen following COVID-19 protocols. While PM Modi was seen with a "gamcha" or cotton scarf, other guests were seen wearing face masks at the ceremony.

Social distancing was also ensured there as chairs were kept apart.

Sanjay Kothari was secretary to the president before being nominated to the new role.

Mr Kothari was reportedly shortlisted as the Central Vigilance Commissioner in February this year by a high-powered panel headed by the prime minister.

