'We're With Sanjay Raut': Congress Slams BJP Over Sena Leader's Arrest

A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was raided and later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Patra Chawl land scam, Congress leaders condemned the probe agency's action against him and accused the BJP of pursuing the "politics of intimidation".

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury extended his support to Sanjay Raut and called him a "man of conviction and courage".

"The only crime SanjayRaut has committed is that he has not been cowered down by the politics of intimidation of the BJP party. He is a man of conviction and courage. We are with Sanjay Raut," he tweeted.