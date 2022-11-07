Sania Mirza Shares Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Shoaib Malik: 'Where Do Broken Hearts Go'

She wrote, "Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah".

It seems that India tennis ace Sania Mirza's wedding with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik is reportedly in trouble. According to Ms Mirza's latest Instagram post, not all seems rosy for the couple. Adding more fuel to the speculations of the rumours of her divorce, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic post. She wrote, "Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah".

See the post here:

Sania Mirza Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/BBKEztyCa6 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 6, 2022

As of now, the exact reason behind it is still unknown, but a few media reports from Pakistan suggest that Shoaib allegedly cheated on Sania during one of his TV shows. Pakistani media also reported that Shoaib and Sania have drifted apart and have been living separately for some time now.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in April 2010 and have a four-year-old son son Izhann. The couple recently celebrated the birthday of their son Izhaan Mirza Malik's birthday in Dubai, pictures of which were shared by Mr Malik, and not the tennis star.

Check the post here: