'Sangh Not A Military Organisation But ...,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the Sangh is not a military organisation, but a group with a "family atmosphere".

"Sangh is not an all-India music school. Martial arts programmes do take place (in it). The Sangh is neither an all-India gym nor a martial arts club. Sometimes, the Sangh is described as a paramilitary (force). But the Sangh is not a military organisation," he said.

The Sangh is a group with a family atmosphere, the RSS chief added.

He was speaking in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior at the closing event of the four-day Ghosh Shivir (musical band camp) of the Sangh's Madhya Bharat Pranth.

"Western countries consider music as entertainment. It is played for thrill there. But in India, music is meant to soothe the soul. It is an art that calms down the mind," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat was in Gwalior to address and guide the "Ghosh Shivir" that began Thursday.