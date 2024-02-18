'Law, Order Completely Destroyed In Bengal': BJP Leader On Sandeshkhali Row

"Even the police don't file reports when women are tortured," he said (File)

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal in the wake of the Sandeshkhali issue, stating that there is a lack of respect for women in the state.

"Law and order is completely destroyed in West Bengal...There is no respect for women there. Even the police don't file reports when women are tortured...All those people who used to go out with candles, I don't understand where their candles are today," Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI on Saturday.

Recently, a BJP delegation tasked to investigate alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence was stopped by police during their visit to the Sandeshkhali area.

The delegation, including BJP leaders Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhowmik, Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brij Lal, along with Agnimitra Paul, met Governor CV Ananda Bose after being prevented from visiting Sandeshkhali.

Following the meeting, a member of the delegation mentioned their intention to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to go to Sandeshkhali and interact with women protesters.

"Today, we had to return after being blocked midway into our journey to Sandeshkhali. We will file a petition in the Supreme Court, urging that we be allowed to go to Sandeshkhali. We will definitely go there. The way women, children and newlywed brides have been tortured in Sandeshkhali by TMC goons and the police will be highlighted. They will get justice," Annapurna Devi, a member of the BJP delegation, told reporters after visiting the Governor on Friday.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

The BJP formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs, who were tasked with visiting Sandeshkhali and gathering facts on the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women.

