"Attack In Defence": Meghalaya BJP Minister Backs Mizoram On Assam Clash

Meghalaya Labour Minister and BJP leader, Sanbor Shullai, on Friday, appeared to support the controversial "kill them all" remark made by Mizoram's Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena following the recent Assam-Mizoram border clash.

Asked about the dispute and Mr Vanlalvena's comment, newly inducted cabinet minister and BJP legislator from South Shillong Sanbor Shullai said that Meghalaya should use its police force to protect the inter-state borders against "enemies".

Speaking to journalists after taking charge, Mr Shullai said the police along with the people of Mizoram have proved that they are united in protecting their identity.

"This spirit should be with us - the public and the police. If the people of Assam keep on harassing our people in the border area, the time has come not only to talk and take tea... we have to react, we have to act at the spot only," Mr Shullai said.

"This is an example that we should have the spirit to protect our people we have to utilize our force - the police should go in the front to talk with the Assam Police. Like what we have seen from time to time the police are behind, the civilians are in the front. The higher-ups should give orders that police should be in the front to protect and that they should not cross the line of control," he said.

"If the enemies come to your house attack you and your wife and children, you also have to attack in self-defence. The same thing should be done on our borders... if your enemy comes to your house to steal or rob your house, you have to protect yourself, whether it is legal or illegal, you have to protect," the minister added.

Standing outside the Parliament House, Mr Vanlalvena had told reporters earlier this week: "More than 200 policemen entered our territory and they pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first before we fired. They are lucky that we didn't kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all."

Following the statement, a team of Assam Police visited Delhi to summon the Mizo National Front MP and six senior officials from Mizoram in connection with firing over an interstate border dispute on Monday. Six policemen from Assam died in the incident at the area that lies over Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Kolasib district.

The officials in Mizoram to whom summons have been sent include the Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police and the Additional Superintendent of Police of Kolasib district.

The Assam Police also pasted a note at the gate of Mizo National Front MP K Vanlalvena's Delhi home, who was not there when the police went to serve the summons.