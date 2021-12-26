Samyukt Kisan Morcha Won't Contest Elections: Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmers will play the role of a kingmaker in UP, Rakesh Tikait said (File)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha - the umbrella organisation of various farm unions - will not contest any elections, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said today, adding that he is not joining politics.

His comment comes after farmers' organisations came together and formed a political front to contest the Punjab elections due next February.

Asked about his stance on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mr Tikait said he will speak on it after the model code of conduct comes into force.

Farmers will play the role of a kingmaker in UP, he added.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election. Some people had gone there "on leave" for four months, someone is playing cards, someone is roaming... what can we do? After four months, we will see who has gone and who has done what," he said.

"We are holding a meeting on the 15th and we will talk about this then," Mr Tikait told reporters when asked about farmers' groups forming a political front in Punjab.

He also alleged inaction on the BJP's part in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where farmers were mowed down by a speeding car that was being driven allegedly by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son.