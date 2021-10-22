Samyukt Kisan Morcha Delays Its October 26 Lucknow Farmer Mahapanchayat To November 22

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postponed its October 26 Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow

After the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha or SKM announced a Kisan Mahapanchayat to be organised in Lucknow on October 26.

On Thursday, the SKM, which has been spearheading the nationwide protest against the Centre's farm laws, took a decision to postpone the Mahapanchayat to November 22 due to the adverse weather conditions and the harvest season, a farmer union leader said.



