'Samosas, Chips': ICMR Report Reveals Foods Triggering India's Diabetes Epidemic

A groundbreaking clinical trial conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that ultra-processed and fried foods which are rich in Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) are significantly contributing to India's spiralling diabetes crisis. The first-of-its-kind study in India by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, an ICMR Centre for Advanced Research in Diabetes, revealed that low-AGE diets could be a potential strategy to reduce diabetes risk. Diets with high AGEs include red meat, french fries and other fried foods, bakery products, paratha, samosa and sugary foods among others. The study funded by the Department of Biotechnology was published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition last week.

Notably, Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) are harmful compounds that form through a process called glycation, where proteins or lipids are modified by aldose sugars, a type of carbohydrate-containing an aldehyde group (CHO). The accumulation of AGEs has been linked to various health issues, including inflammation, oxidative stress, insulin resistance, and cellular damage.

The study, conducted over 12 weeks, involved 38 overweight and obese adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 23 or higher. Researchers compared the effects of two diets - one high in Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) and the other low in AGEs. While participants on the low-AGE diet showed improved insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels, those on the high-AGE diet showed higher levels of AGEs and inflammation.

To reduce risk, researchers recommend adopting a low-AGE diet rich in green leafy vegetables, fruits, fish, boiled items, and brown rice.

''In summary, low-dAGE diets exhibited improvement in the sensitivity and reduction in inflammatory levels compared to high-dAGE diets. Hence, a study first time in India revealed that low dAGE diets could be a potential strategy to reduce diabetes risk,'' the study read.

The study also pointed out that cooking methods like frying, roasting and grilling elevate AGE levels while boiling keeps them in check.

According to recent data, more than 101 million Indians are currently living with diabetes, making it one of the most significant public health challenges in the country. The urban population, in particular, is more vulnerable due to lifestyle changes that promote physical inactivity and easy access to these unhealthy food choices.

"The rise in the diabetes epidemic in India is primarily driven by obesity, physical inactivity and eating of unhealthy diets which are rich in AGEs," Dr V Mohan, chairman of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation said.