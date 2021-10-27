Nikah Was 'Mother's Wish': Anti-Drugs Officer Rebuts Maharashtra Minister

Sameer Wankhede has been leading the investigation in Aryan Khan case.

Anti-drugs officer Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the investigation in drugs-on-cruise case which names megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan as "accused number 1", today dared Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to show proof of his religious conversion. Mr Malik, 60, this morning continued his tirade against the NCB officer who, he claims, got a job in the top government agency by unfair means.

"I am Hindu from birth and I come from a Dalit family. I am a Hindu today also. I have never undergone any sort of religious conversion. India is a secular nation and I am proud of it," Mr Wankhede said today.

"My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim. I love them both. My mother wanted me to follow Muslim customs for my marriage. But the same month, I got my marriage registered under the Special Marriage Act... because when people from two different religions get married, the marriage is registered under this Act."

"Later, we got divorced legally. If I have converted to another religion... Nawab Malik should show the certificate. My father will show the marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act," the NCB officer added.

This morning, Mr Malik shared a photo on Twitter. "Photo of sweet couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr Shabana Qureshi," he wrote along with the post.

Photo of a Sweet Couple

Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi pic.twitter.com/kcWAHgagQy — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

In another tweet, he wrote: This is the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede' with Dr. Shabana Quraishi."