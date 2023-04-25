Live: Supreme Court Hears Requests Seeking Legalisation Of Same-Sex Marriage

Same-Sex Marriage Case: A five-judge Constitution bench is hearing the petitions

The Supreme Court begins hearing the requests seeking to legalise same-sex marriages, a petition that the Centre is vehemently opposing.

Yesterday, the coordination committee of all district court bar associations of Delhi said that the issue of same-sex marriage being heard by the Supreme Court should instead be decided the legislature.

The Constitution Bench started hearing the petitions on April 18.

Various petitions are being dealt with by Supreme Court seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The Centre has opposed the petitions. One of the petitions earlier raised the absence of a legal framework which allowed members of the LGBTQ+ community to marry any person of their choice.

Here are the LIVE updates on the same-sex marriage case:

Apr 25, 2023 12:12 (IST) Senior Advocate Anand Grover: I will be focussing on the theory of intimate association of the US. One of my petition is by Hindus who were based abroad and the other one is an interfaith couple where one is a Hindu and one Christian...



Apr 25, 2023 12:00 (IST) Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra: I am only saying there should be one institution that is marriage..we cannot be left halfway from Navtej judgment.. our rights cannot be denied..



Justice Ravindra Bhat: Their both same sex and heterosexual couples could go for civil unions..



Chief Justice DY Chandrachud: You can see what happened the word same sex in the registered partnership act and the heterosexual couple word was struck down as being violative of equality... so all were allowed.

Apr 25, 2023 11:59 (IST) Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra takes the bench through a series of judgments to show how courts have allowed same sex marriage

Apr 25, 2023 11:59 (IST) Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra: Constitutional comity does not just require a comity of nations and India cannot be lagging behind..



12 countries out of G20 has allowed same sex marriage. we cannot be behind even if its just one person and we cannot deny them their rights.. these rights include visas, passports and rights to live in India.. also rights of inheritance .. we cannot just wipe these rights clean and say it means nothing.



Apr 25, 2023 11:57 (IST) Justice Ravindra Bhat: But see the personal law permitting point is there.. so personal law has come into place...



Chief Justice DY Chandrachud: But is it not an exception



Justice Ravindra Bhat: But Chief that is subject to customs isn't it?



Chief Justice DY Chandrachud: Yes yes



Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra: No one can brush my rights under the carpet. my rights as a citizen cannot be denied just because i am living abroad.. once we come to this country we become strangers.. just because my fundamental rights have not been given effect to and my rights are trampled upon and we become invisible



Discrimination is happening on my sex and on the basis of the sex of my partner. It is discrimination on the grounds of sex. marriage is the oldest social institution.. man is also a social being and COVID has shown how difficult it is to live alone... at one time interracial marriages were not recognised in USA and inter caste was not allowed in India.. but it is now.. marriage is an evolving concept.. majority cannot decided the rights of a minority



Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra quotes from John Stuart Mill:



"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."





Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra: The petitioners are validly married under the local law. But what a travesty this is that a country where there is robust fundamental rights but I am being denied all of these rights.



This is the reason in Foreign Marriage Act... it says "The Marriage Officer may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, refuse to solemnize a marriage under this Act on the ground that in his opinion, the solemnization of the marriage would be inconsistent with international law or the comity of nations"



Foreign Marriage Act Section 4: Conditions relating to solemnization of foreign marriages.-A marriage between parties one of whom at least is a citizen of India may be solemnized under this Act by or before a Marriage Officer in a foreign country, if, at the time of the marriage, the following conditions are fulfilled, namely:-



(a) neither party has a spouse living, (b) neither party is an idiot or a lunatic, (c) the bridegroom has completed the age of twenty-one years and the bride the age of eighteen years at the time of the marriage, and (d) the parties are not within the degrees of prohibited relationship



Provided that where the personal law or a custom governing at least one of the parties permits of a marriage between them, such marriage may be solemnized, notwithstanding that they are within the degrees of prohibited relationship.



Justice Ravindra Bhat: Where do we get which relationships are prohibited.



Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra: It is as under Section 2A...