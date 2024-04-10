' Samapt Party and Kaun Congress...': Rajnath Singh's Dig At Opposition In UP

"Opposition is refusing to accept that the entire state of UP is angry with them," he said (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that after the results of the Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party and Congress will be known as 'Samapt Party' and 'Kaun Congress', respectively.

Taking a jibe at the condition of the Opposition, the Defence Minister while addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, said, "Samajwadi Party is in such state that they keep changing their candidates from Monday to Sunday. And Congress is unable to find any candidate for election. After 2024 results, SP will be 'Samapt Party and Congress will be 'Kaun Congress."

Rajnath Singh addressed three election rallies in western Uttar Pradesh to balance the caste equation ahead of the first phase of general elections in 2024.

He further slammed the Congress and Samajwadi Party for peddling narratives in recent times that certain sections of society are angry with the BJP.

"In 2017, the Samajwadi Party and Congress spread the narrative that backward castes are angry with the BJP. In 2019, a narrative was spread that Brahmans are angry with the BJP. In 2022, the narrative was spread that Jats are angry with the BJP, and in 2024, they (SP and Congress) have again attempted to spread the narrative that Rajputs are angry with the BJP," he said.

"Opposition is refusing to accept that the entire state of Uttar Pradesh is angry with them. If there is any issue, then BJP is capable of taking care of. SP and Congress are incapable of bringing any solution to any issue," Rajnath Singh added.

Addressing the issues of sugarcane farmers, he said that the BJP government has always solved the issues of sugarcane farmers.

"I am assured that UP CM Yogi Adityanath will take care of farmer issues if there are any," he said.

The SP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are fighting the polls in Uttar Pradesh as allies.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats.

