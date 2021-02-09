'Chanda Jeevi': Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP Over PM Remark

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday coined a new term to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that the nation must be vigilant against whom he described as "andolan jeevi" or professional protesters. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Mr Yadav, a fervent critic of the Prime Minister, in a sharp attack at the ruling BJP, said those who collect donations must be called "chanda jeevi" or professional donation collectors.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President in Rajya Sabha on Monday, had appealed to the thousands of farmers protesting against the centre's agriculture laws to call off their agitation and engage in a dialogue with the government over their demands. He, however, later added that one must be aware of a "new category" of people: "Andolan jeevi".

Mr Yadav today highlighted the role of agitation in the country, in a strongly worded response to PM Modi. "The nation attained independence through agitation. Innumerable rights were received through agitation. Women received the right to vote through agitation. Mahatma Gandhi became the father of the nation because he agitated for Africa, the world and the nation," he said.



"What is being said about the agitations? That people are ''aandolan jeevi''. What should I call the people who go out to collect donations? Are they not members of ''chanda jeevi sangathan'' (organisation which collects donations)?" he added.

Mr Yadav also reacted to PM Modi's assurance to the farmers that the Minimum Support Price system will not be scrapped.

"Yesterday I heard 'MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP rahega'. It is just in speeches but not on the ground. Farmers are not getting it, had they been getting, they wouldn't be sitting on roads in Delhi. I congratulate the agitating farmers that they have awakened farmers across India," Mr Yadav said.



The Prime Minister's remark was criticised by the opposition as an insult to the protesting farmers.



The farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting the farm laws at three Delhi borders – Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. They demand a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to MSP, fearing the legislation will make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation.

The government says the laws will help enhance their incomes as farmers will have more avenues to sell their crops.

Multiple rounds of farmer-Centre talks have failed to break the deadlock.