Samajwadi Party Will Form Government In UP In 2022: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav says BJP is engaged in divisive politics in Maharashtra.

As new leaders joined the Samajwadi Party today, Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that with the growth of the party family, he is confident of forming the state government in 2022 again.

"In the coming times, we will fight the elections together. The SP family has grown and we will surely form the government in the state in 2022," Mr Yadav said.

Mr Yadav criticised the state government for eating up one crore jobs by putting restrictions on the work of DJs in the state.

He said that the land for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur was allotted under his government during 2012-2017.

He said the BJP wanted to adopt Swadeshi and now they are engaged in depriving the backward people of their rights. He said that the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party to privatise the dairy industry is wrong.

Akhilesh Yadav went on to say that the BJP could not fight the election on its own in Maharashtra and is, therefore, engaged in divisive politics there.

