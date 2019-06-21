Samajwadi Party Supports What Quran Says: Azam Khan On Triple Talaq Bill

"Our stand is similar to what is written in the Quran", said SP lawmaker Azam Khan.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Friday said that his party supports what is written in the Quran.

As the government tabled the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, the Samajwadi Party lawmaker said, "Our stand is similar to what is written in the Quran."

"No religion has given more rights to women than Islam 1,500 years ago. Islam was the first religion to have given the right of equality to women. Today we witness the lowest divorce rate and the lowest cases of violence on women in Islam. Women are not burnt or killed", the lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur Constituency said.

"Triple Talaq is a religious issue, not a political issue and nothing is more supreme for a Muslim than Quran. On marriage, on divorce, for everything, the Quran has clear instructions and we follow it", he added.

The Muslim women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, was included in the list of business for Lok Sabha for Friday, as it seeks to replace an ordinance issued by the previous cabinet in February.

Last year, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 was passed in Lok Sabha but it lapsed after the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha with the bill pending in Rajya Sabha.