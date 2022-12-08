Akhilesh Yadav Party Leads In Family Stronghold Of Mainpuri In Key Polls

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party was leading in his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's Mainpuri constituency in Uttar Pradesh as votes were counted today for byelection in five states.

Results will be declared for bypolls in six assembly constituencies in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday.

Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from family stronghold Mainpuri, which is vacant after the death of her father-in-law and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh in October.

The BJP candidate is Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Voting was held on December 5 in six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.