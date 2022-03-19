Samajwadi Party, BJP Politicians Injure UP Police In Holi Clash; 150 Charged

A case was registered against a local SP leader and aboutt 150 others, police said. (Representational)

Three local Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP politicians were booked for allegedly being involved in a clash during Holi celebration in which three police personnel were injured, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly said on Saturday.

According to police, the clash took place on Friday when some people allegedly threw 'gulaal' at a shrine located on Bareilly-Nainital highway in the Islamnagar area.

The incident led to a gathering of a crowd which thrashed the other party, they said.

The situation was back to normal for a while, but in the evening a large number of people gathered at the highway and blocked the traffic, police said.

When local police arrived with force, the mob clashed with them and injured Baheri Kasba Chowki In-charge Dalbir Singh, SI Sunil Bhardwaj, and Constable Sharma. All three were rushed to a hospital for treatment, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal, adding that they were recovering well.

When the district headquarters was apprised of the situation, it sent the PAC-police to the spot, which dispersed the mob and restored peace, he said.

A case was registered against Shadab, a local SP leader, as well as about 150 others, police said.

Another FIR was lodged against BJP leaders Suresh Gangwar and Rahul Gupta, and 45 others, who were accused of throwing gulaal at the shrine.

Teams have been formed to arrest the accused at the earliest, said the SP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)