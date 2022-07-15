Akhilesh Yadav Ally To Back NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu

Yashwant Sinha's campaign as the opposition's Presidential nominee suffered yet another setback on Friday with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's ally OP Rajbhar pledging support to the government's candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Mr Rajbhar is the latest among parties largely primed against the BJP to break ranks with the opposition after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren earlier this week.

Uddhav Thackeray - who initially supported opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha - had switched in favour of Ms Murmu on Tuesday. The move was widely seen as an attempt to stop the growing rift within the party that led to the collapse of his government just weeks before.

Two days later, going against its partner Congress, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) joined the list of non-NDA parties backing Droupadi Murmu for the Monday's Presidential election, citing her tribal identity.

Led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a tribal himself, the JMM leads the ruling alliance in Jharkhand - where 26 per cent of the population is tribal - since 2019. Ms Murmu, who is from Odisha, has been Governor of Jharkhand too.