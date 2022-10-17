'Salman Khan Takes Drugs, Aamir...': Ramdev's Controversial Speech

Ramdev made the allegations without basis and none of the celebrities he has named have responded.

Yoga teacher Ramdev has sounded off about "Bollywood and drugs" and has named Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son in a controversial speech on Saturday that has gone viral.

Ramdev was speaking at the launch of an anti-drugs campaign in Uttar Pradesh when he appeared to blame the film industry and stars for the proliferation of drugs.

"Shah Rukh Khan's son (Aryan Khan) was caught doing drugs at a drug party. He went to jail. Salman Khan takes drugs. I don't know about Aamir Khan. God knows about these actors," said the Yoga teacher, addressing a large gathering in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

"Who knows how many film stars take drugs. And actresses - even worse. In the film industry, it is drugs everywhere. There are drugs in Bollywood, drugs in politics," he railed at a three-day "Aryaveer Sammelan".

"Liquor is distributed during elections. We should take a vow that India must be free from every drug addiction. For this, we will launch a movement."

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested last year in the "drugs-on-cruise" case, was cleared of any charges over lack of evidence. He was granted bail after 20 days in prison.

Several film personalities were questioned in an investigation of an alleged "Bollywood-drugs nexus" after the shock death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.