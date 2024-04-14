Gunshots Heard Outside Salman Khan's Home In Mumbai, Police Investigate

Mumbai Police has launched a probe into the incident.

Gunshots were heard outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence early this morning, police said. At 5 am today, An unidentified man on a motorcycle fired several rounds in the air outside Mr Khan's home, in Bandra, and sped away from the scene.

Mumbai Police has launched a probe into the incident and is trying to track down the individual who fired the shots.

Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that Mr Khan topped the list of 10 main targets that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planned to eliminate, citing the actor's infamous 1998 black buck hunting incident, which according to the gangster, offended the Bishnoi community.

Bishnoi revealed that his henchman, Sampat Nehra, had surveilled Mr Khan's Bandra residence, priming the stage for a potential hit. However, Nehra's was captured by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police.

Mumbai Police escalated Mr Khan's security status to Y+, following another threat call made on April 11 last year. A lookout circular (LOC) was issued against an Indian student in the United Kingdom for allegedly sending a threatening email to Mr Khan.