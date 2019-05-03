Salman Khan Denies Hosting Charity Event In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

The actor took it to twitter claiming Being Human Foundation or he is not associated to the event which will take place in Bijnor.

All India | | Updated: May 03, 2019 21:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Salman Khan Denies Hosting Charity Event In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Salman Khan cautioned his fans about the poster of him hosting a charity show.


Mumbai: 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has cautioned his fans that the posters of him hosting a charity show in Bijnor are fake and he is not associated with the event in any capacity.

The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the poster of the event which claimed that the superstar's foundation Being Human is presenting the show scheduled to be held on May 4.

"Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way," Mr Khan tweeted.

The poster mentioned that popular singer Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Armaam Malik and Amaal Malik will also attend the event.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Salman KhanBeing Human FoundationBijnor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone FaniFani UpdatesRahul GandhiMasood AzharPepsiCoAnil AmbaniElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2HOnePlus 7 ProOnePlus 6T

................................ Advertisement ................................