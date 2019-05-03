Salman Khan Denies Hosting Charity Event In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Salman Khan cautioned his fans about the poster of him hosting a charity show.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has cautioned his fans that the posters of him hosting a charity show in Bijnor are fake and he is not associated with the event in any capacity.

The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the poster of the event which claimed that the superstar's foundation Being Human is presenting the show scheduled to be held on May 4.

"Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way," Mr Khan tweeted.

Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way... pic.twitter.com/bwXdYYCaiO - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 2, 2019

The poster mentioned that popular singer Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Armaam Malik and Amaal Malik will also attend the event.

