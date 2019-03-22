Jaish Terrorist, Allegedly Tasked With Sleeper Cells In Delhi, Arrested

Alleged Pulwama mastermind's key aide, Sajjad Khan was arrested in Delhi

A key aide of the alleged mastermind of Pulwama terror attack, Muddasir Khan, was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday. Wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sajjad Khan, 27, was arrested from a hideout in Red Fort area the police said.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was tasked by Muddasir Khan alias 'Mohd Bhai', to establish sleeper cells in the capital, police sources told NDTV.

Muddasir Khan was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on March 11. Huge quantities of ammunition and automatic weapons were found during the encounter.

Sources in the police claim that Sajjad Khan was constantly in touch with Muddasir Khan during the attack in Pulwama, which killed over 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) on February 14.

