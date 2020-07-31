'5 Days Short Of A Year': J&K Politician Sajad Lone Freed From Detention

Sajad Lone was detained after the centre's move on Jammu and Kashmir in August last year

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone has been released from house arrest just five days short of a year since he was detained after the centre scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories.

"Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon," Mr Lone tweeted.

Mr Lone had been at a detention centre for six months starting August last year, after which he spent another six months under house arrest starting February 5.

"Good to hear that Sajad Lone has been released from illegal house arrest. I hope others under similar illegal detention will also be released without delay," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Mr Lone along with other senior leaders of the opposition was detained on August 5 last year, the day Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament announced the big move on Jammu and Kashmir.

"Detained yet again, first detained in Delhi. Then in Sringar in 1990. Those detention centres were very harsh. Our workers r being sought by the police. My prayers with them. And hope they stay calm," Mr Lone tweeted on August 5, 2019.

The centre has been releasing opposition leaders - detained in Jammu and Kashmir since August last year - from time to time depending on the ground situation. Political parties in Kashmir and their supporters had protested against the state losing special status, leading to the arrest of hundreds of leaders.