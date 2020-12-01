Come In 'Civilised' Clothes: Saibaba Temple At Shirdi Appeals To Devotees

Saibaba Temple Trust at Shirdi appealed to people to dress in a "civilized" manner (file photo)

The Saibaba Temple trust at Shirdi in Maharashtra has put up boards appealing to devotees to be dressed in a "civilised" manner, or according to the "Indian culture", when they visit the sacred place to offer prayers.

When contacted, the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Kanhuraj Bagate told news agency Press Trust of India that it is just an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on the devotees.

He said the appeal was made after few devotees complained that some people come to the shrine, at Shirdi in "objectionable" clothes. "Since it is a holy and sacred place, we have appealed to the devotees come in civilised attire," Mr Bagate said.