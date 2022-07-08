Sacked Punjab Minister Vijay Singla Gets Bail In Corruption Case

Corruption Case Vijay Singla: Vijay Singla, 52, was elected as an MLA from the Mansa seat.

The High Court here on Friday granted bail to former Punjab health minister Vijay Singla in connection with a corruption case.

"The Bench of Justice Lisa Gill allowed the bail plea and granted regular bail," Vijay Singla's counsel Vinod Ghai said. The counsel said that they submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that investigation in the matter is complete and Vijay Singla has not objected to the prosecution's request to take his voice samples.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sacked Vijay Singla from his cabinet and earlier said the decision was made after he came to know that Vijay Singla was demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.

Mann had ordered the registration of an FIR against Vijay Singla after which he was arrested on May 24. Earlier, a court in Mohali had rejected Vijay Singla's bail plea after which he had approached the high court. Vijay Singla, 52, was elected as an MLA from the Mansa seat.

He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. Singla is a dental surgeon. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.