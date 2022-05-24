'Brought Tears...': Arvind Kejriwal On Bhagwant Mann's Anti-Corruption Move

Shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked a minister, Vijay Singla, over alleged corruption, he received high praise from his party boss, Arvind Kejriwal, who said the move "brought tears to my eyes".

Vijay Singla, who was Punjab Health Minister, was arrested soon after his sacking. He is accused of demanding a one per cent bribe to clear tenders.

"Proud of you Bhagwant. Your action has brought tears to my eyes. Whole nation today feels proud of AAP," Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had in 2015 sacked one of his ministers on corruption charges.