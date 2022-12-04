Sachin Pilot's Video Message As Rahul Gandhi's Yatra Enters Rajasthan

The video showed Sachin Pilot lacing up as several people joined him with the national flag.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has urged everyone in Rajasthan to join Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is set to enter the state today. His promotional video comes days after a rare show of unity in which he was seen with Ashok Gehlot, despite an internal rift and a "traitor" jibe directed at him by the Chief Minister.

The video shows Mr Pilot lacing up and several people, including children, joining him with the national flag. He stops seeing a hoarding of Mr Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, and asks, "Entire Rajasthan is participating in Rahul ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Are you coming?"

A Gurjar community leader had warned of disruptions in the Congress's prestigious footmarch if Mr Pilot was not made the Chief Minister. However, sources close to the former deputy chief minister had dissociated him from such comments.

The rift was worsened by Mr Gehlot terming his former deputy a "traitor" in a bombshell interview to NDTV. Mr Pilot brushed aside the sharp attack and called the allegations "completely false, unfounded, and unnecessary."

The Congress had said certain words used by the Chief Minister were "unexpected" but differences between the two leaders will be resolved. Mr Gandhi had called them both "assets".

The yatra led by Mr Gandhi is set to enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh today.