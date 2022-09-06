Sachin Pilot's Subtle Dig At Ashok Gehlot: 'Don't Demean Each Other'

Supporters had gathered in large numbers to wish Sachin Pilot a day ahead of his 45th birthday.

As state assembly elections draw close in Rajasthan, and the Congress also votes for a new head of the party, old internal rivalries in the party's state unit seem set to spill out in the public again. In an indirect swipe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who pipped him to the top job after the 2018 assembly elections, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday urged party workers to back each other and refrain from mudslinging among themselves. Supporters had gathered in large numbers to wish Congress leader Sachin Pilot a day ahead of his 45th birthday.

Mr Pilot, who was in Rajasthan's Dausa, told party workers, "if we can't support each other, don't demean each other".

"If we can't shout slogans to cheer someone, let us not oppose them. We have to take everyone along," he added.

Mr Pilot had been a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post after the Congress won in 2018, but the party chose instead to go with the more senior and experienced Mr Gehlot.

In July 2020, Sachin Pilot almost brought the government down with his rebellion against Mr Gehlot who has often been openly critical of him.

Sources in the party have said that the Pilot camp is of the view that if the Congress wants to retain Rajasthan in the 2023 assembly elections, Sachin Pilot should be made the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Mr Pilot's birthday celebrations in Jaipur where supporters in large numbers are expected to get together today to wish him acquire a larger political significance in this context.

Mr Gehlot last week had sought to play down reports about him being the frontrunner for the Congress President's post, and said efforts will be made till the last minute to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party again.

The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22 and the process for filing nominations will be held from September 24 to 30.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.