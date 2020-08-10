'Issues Were Ideological, Was Important To Raise Them,' Says Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot said he did not want to discuss his issues before the media

Congress rebel Sachin Pilot, after daylong deliberations to work out a path for his homecoming, told reports this evening that his rebellion was meant to flag "ideological issues". He also thanked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for "taking the time to hear us out".



"We have come to power by working with the party... I have never said or done anything that does not befit me," he told reporters. "Ashok Gehlot was made the Chief Minister after the victory in the election. I was made the deputy. I don't want to address my issues in front of the media," he added.