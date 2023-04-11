Sachin Pilot Must Convey Grievances To Congress Leadership: Rajasthan Minister

Shale Mohammad said Sachin Pilot should convey his grievances to the party high command. (File)

Months before Rajasthan goes to polls, the rebellion that was simmering between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot once again came to the fore with the latter announcing a day-long fast against corruption on Tuesday.

"I wrote a letter to Ashok Gehlot and said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work. But I have not received any answer from the Chief Minister yet," Mr Pilot had said.

Reacting to Mr Pilot's remarks against Mr Gehlot, state minister Shale Mohammad on Monday said that the Congress leader should convey his grievances to the party high command.

Mr Mohammad said that if Mr Pilot has any issues, he should express them on the platform of the party.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Mohammad said that the people of the state are with the government.

"If there is any issue, it should be settled on the platform of the party or by sitting with top leaders in Delhi. The people of Rajasthan are with the Gehlot government, so we need not fear," he said.

"The public knows which government has worked for them. The people of the state are standing with us today because the government of Rajasthan has started good schemes for the people. That's why we should go among the public and tell the plans of the government," the minister added.

Retorting to Mr Pilot's claims that the government has not fulfilled its promises, Shale Mohammad said the Gehlot government has worked to fulfil its promises made in the manifesto.

"The Ashok Gehlot government has worked to fulfil the promises made to the public in the manifesto. Sachin Pilot has been MLA, Union Minister and President of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress, and he knows that last time our government was formed because the people of Rajasthan gave us the majority. If the Gehlot government does not live up to the promises we made to the public, then today the public will not thank us," he said.

