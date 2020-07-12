Sachin Pilot Likely To Meet BJP Chief JP Nadda Tomorrow: Sources

Sachin Pilot will decide any future course of action after meeting BJP chief JP Nadda, sources said.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has declared an open revolt against the Congress with the support of 30 MLAs that could bring down the Ashok Gehlot government, is likely to meet BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday, sources said.

Mr Pilot, who is camping in Delhi after setting his party up for another state collapse just three months after it lost Madhya Pradesh to the BJP, has refused to attend a key meeting of Congress MLAs called by Mr Gehlot on Monday.

Instead, he will meet with JP Nadda and any future course of action will be decided after the meeting, sources said, indicating that Mr Pilot may be on the brink of crossing over.

The BJP has been in a "wait and watch" mode over the unfolding crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan and will wait for the outcome of the show of strength between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot before deciding on its next course of action, party sources had earlier said on Sunday.

Mr Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress MLAs on Monday, which is likely to give a clear indication of how much support he and Pilot enjoy in the legislative group.