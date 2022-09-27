Sachin Pilot in Delhi, Wants To Meet Sonia Gandhi Amid Rajasthan Crisis

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot -- at the centre of the huge turmoil in the party's Rajasthan unit -- has arrived in Delhi seeking a meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi. Sources said Mr Pilot has sought an appointment with Mrs Gandhi, which is yet to be granted. Sources close to him have said no meeting has been fixed so far.

More than 90 MLAs in Rajasthan are on warpath to block Mr Pilot from succeeding Ashok Gehlot in the Chief Minister's post. All have threatened to resign, demanding that if not Mr Gehlot, a Chief Minister should be chosen from the pool of MLAs who had kept the government afloat when Mr Pilot rebelled two years ago.

Mr Gehlot, accused of "humiliating" the Congress, is also likely to visit Delhi and meet Sonia Gandhi, sources have indicated.

The public defiance of Mrs Gandhi by his supporters has put a question mark on Mr Gehlot's participation in the party's presidential elections. But the situation is fluid and today, sources indicated that he might still be in the running.

Credited by many for his oversized role in the party's victory in the 2018 state elections in Rajasthan, Mr Pilot was seen as a contender for the top job but was persuaded by Rahul Gandhi to act as Mr Gehlot's Deputy.

In 2020, Mr Pilot rebelled, camping out in Delhi with 18 supporters who insisted on a bigger role for him in the government. The bitter stand-off was resolved after more than a month, following the intervention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

This time, with Rahul Gandhi putting his foot down regarding a double role by Mr Gehlot, there was expectation that Mr Pilot may have his chance at last. But this time too, he has been bested by Mr Gehlot, who, since Sunday has given ample proof of his heft within the party.

Asked about the possibility of his succeeding Me Gehlot at the top post, Mr Pilot has always maintained that it is the high command's call.