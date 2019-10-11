Sachin Bansal Slammed For Recommending "Misogynistic" Twitter Account

Sachin Bansal recommended the handle @LifeMathMoney to "all men on Twitter".

All India | Written by | Updated: October 11, 2019 16:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sachin Bansal Slammed For Recommending 'Misogynistic' Twitter Account

Sachin Bansal has been criticised for endorsing a Twitter handle that many dubbed "misogynistic"


Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has been severely criticised for endorsing a Twitter handle that has been dubbed as misogynistic. On Wednesday, Mr Bansal recommended the handle @LifeMathMoney to "all men on Twitter".

"He will teach you many things you need to know," the 38-year-old tweeted, adding that women could follow the Twitter account "if they want".

LifeMathMoney is a Twitter account with over 97,000 followers. Tweets from the account include sexist and offensive posts like "Men are taller and stronger than women" and "Pretty girls feel everyone is helpful and life is easy while ugly girls feel like men."

Mr Bansal's tweet triggered a backlash on the microblogging site.

A user compiled screenshots of LifeMathMoney's offensive tweets and shared them with Mr Bansal.

"Are you seriously recommending this account? This is absolute misogyny in many tweets," author Kiran Manral questioned.

"Not sure what the last sentence meant, Sachin. And the tweets from that account are quite misogynistic. Is that something to be learned too?" another Twitter user commented.

"The way it's worded makes it clear he *knows* that that account tweets sexist, misogynistic and yet he felt the need to endorse it," a third wrote.

Many others also questioned why Mr Bansal addressed men and women separately in his tweet.

Sachin Bansal exited Flipkart when Walmart bought controlling stake (77 per cent) in it for a whopping $16 billion on May 9, 2018. He later sold his 5.5 per cent stake in Flipkart for $1 billion.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sachin Bansaltwitter accountSexism

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ParameshwaraXi JinpingNobel Peace PrizeSensexRanbaxyKarnatakaHindon AirportValmiki JayantiElection 2019Elections DatePM ModiMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionKarwa ChauthLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusAmazon SaleSky is PinkFlipkartHSSC

................................ Advertisement ................................