Sachin Bansal Slammed For Recommending 'Misogynistic' Twitter Account

Sachin Bansal has been criticised for endorsing a Twitter handle that many dubbed "misogynistic"

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has been severely criticised for endorsing a Twitter handle that has been dubbed as misogynistic. On Wednesday, Mr Bansal recommended the handle @LifeMathMoney to "all men on Twitter".

"He will teach you many things you need to know," the 38-year-old tweeted, adding that women could follow the Twitter account "if they want".

One of the accounts I recommend that all men on twitter follow is @LifeMathMoney



He will teach you many things you need to know.



Women can follow if too, if they want. — Sachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) October 9, 2019

LifeMathMoney is a Twitter account with over 97,000 followers. Tweets from the account include sexist and offensive posts like "Men are taller and stronger than women" and "Pretty girls feel everyone is helpful and life is easy while ugly girls feel like men."

"Men are taller and stronger than women."



"You're generalizing"



True, but I can specifically conclude that you're an idiot. — LifeMathMoney (@LifeMathMoney) October 7, 2019

What's the difference between ugly women and pretty women?



Pretty girls feel everyone is helpful and life is easy while ugly girls feel like men.



Ironically, the latter fights for equality. — LifeMathMoney (@LifeMathMoney) October 3, 2019

Mr Bansal's tweet triggered a backlash on the microblogging site.

A user compiled screenshots of LifeMathMoney's offensive tweets and shared them with Mr Bansal.

Thank you so much for thinking of us women! To repay the favour, I recommend that you actually read more tweets by an account before recommending it. Here, I've compiled some for you. You're welcome! pic.twitter.com/P0qd5McjCQ — Archana Sinha (@sinharchana) October 10, 2019

"Are you seriously recommending this account? This is absolute misogyny in many tweets," author Kiran Manral questioned.

"Not sure what the last sentence meant, Sachin. And the tweets from that account are quite misogynistic. Is that something to be learned too?" another Twitter user commented.

"The way it's worded makes it clear he *knows* that that account tweets sexist, misogynistic and yet he felt the need to endorse it," a third wrote.

Many others also questioned why Mr Bansal addressed men and women separately in his tweet.

Hi Sachin thanks a lot for recommendation. Why such segregation for men and women ? — Manthan Srivastava (@ManthanSr) October 9, 2019

What do you mean by "Women can follow if too, if they want." ? — J.B (@_JB_Here) October 10, 2019

Sachin Bansal exited Flipkart when Walmart bought controlling stake (77 per cent) in it for a whopping $16 billion on May 9, 2018. He later sold his 5.5 per cent stake in Flipkart for $1 billion.

