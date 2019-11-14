On Sabarimala, Larger 7-Judge Supreme Court Bench To Review Its Order

Sabarimala Case: More than 60 petitions were filed against the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict.

The Supreme Court today referred petitions seeking a review of its decision to allow the entry of women of all age groups in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple to a larger seven-judge bench.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the question of whether women of all ages should be allowed into Sabarimala was part of a larger debate that also includes issues like allowing Muslim and Parsi women to enter religious practice.

"Fresh opportunities to be given to all parties," the Chief Justice said.

More than 60 petitions were filed after the Supreme Court verdict in September last year sparked violent protests in Kerala.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had reserved its decision on February 6 after hearing various parties including those seeking re-consideration of the verdict.

