Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict LIVE Updates: Earlier Verdict Upheld By Supreme Court

New Delhi:
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Kerala government had supported the verdict on Sabarimala temple case
The Supreme Court today announcing its verdict on a review petition against its order on the Sabarimala temple case, referred the case to a larger seven-judge bench. The earlier verdict allowing women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple is still operational. A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will deliver a judgement on petitions seeking review of its September 2018 order which allowed menstruating women to enter the Ayyappa shrine in Kerala.
The Supreme Court had last year ordered that women of all ages must be allowed into the famous Ayyappa shrine in Kerala. The order had ended a centuries-old ban on women and girls between 10 and 50 years.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) which manages the Sabarimala shrine had argued that the court could not intervene in a centuries-old belief. The verdict had sparked a series of protests.
The Kerala government had supported the verdict saying the court could set aside religious practices which are against fundamental rights.
Here are the LIVE updates over the Supreme Court's verdict on review petition over the Sabarimala case:
Supreme Court Verdict Sabarimala: September 28, 2018 judgement of the Supreme Court, which had lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 to 50 from entering the Sabarimala Temple, was not stayed by the Supreme Court today
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Justices Fali Nariman and DY Chandrachud gave dissenting verdict
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Organised act of resistance against the verdict must be put down
Kerala to give wide publicity of verdict. Organised act of resistance against the verdict must be put down. We expect Kerala to preserve rule of law, says Justice Fali Nariman.
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Supreme Court decision binds everyone and bound to be complied by everyone, says Justice Fali Nariman
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Justice Fali Nariman said it is necessary to preserve the rule of law
Justice Fali Nariman said it is necessary to preserve the rule of law. Judicial remedies are provided to stake holders, he said.
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Restrictions on women in religious places is not restricted to Sabarimala alone, prevalent in other religions also, says Chief Justice
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Supreme Court should evolve common policy on religious places like Sabarimala, says Chief Justice
Supreme Court should evolve common policy on religious places like Sabarimala, says CJI while referring to restrictions on entry of women into mosques
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Larger bench will decide religious issues relating to Sabarimala, entry of women into mosques, practice of female genital mutilation: Chief Justice
Larger bench will decide religious issues relating to Sabarimala, entry of women into mosques, practice of female genital mutilation, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Justices RF Nariman, DY Chandrachud give dissenting verdict in Sabarimala case
Supreme Court Verdict Sabarimala: BREAKING: Supreme Court earlier decision allowing women of all ages still operational
Supreme Court earlier decision allowing women of all ages still operational. But large bench will go into all issues - Sabrimala, Muslim women entering mosque, Paris women performing last rites and genital practice of mutilation by Bohra community
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: The issues arising in the present case and Muslim women entering mosque and practice of female genital mutilation, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi
It requires a larger bench to consider all issues, he said.
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Three judges CJI, Justice Khanwilkar and Justice Indu Malhotra refer the issues to 7 judge bench
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Fresh opportunities to be given to all parties
BREAKING: Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Review petitions be examined by a larger 7-judge bench
BREAKING: Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Supreme Court refers the issue to a larger bench
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Petition on this issue already pending with respect of Bohra community, says Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
Sabarimala Temple Case: Considering the debate also pertains to allowing Muslim and Parsi women to enter religious practice, says Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
Supreme Court Verdict on Sabarimala Review Petition: What is perceived as faith perceived by one group may not be perceived by another group, says Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: The endeavour of the petitioner to revive the debate
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Judges have arrived
