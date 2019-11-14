Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict LIVE Updates: Earlier Verdict Upheld By Supreme Court

SC Verdict on Sabarimala Review Petition: The Supreme Court had last year ordered that women of all ages must be allowed into the famous Ayyappa shrine in Kerala. The order had ended a centuries-old ban on women and girls between 10 and 50 years.

Updated: November 14, 2019 11:45 IST
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Kerala government had supported the verdict on Sabarimala temple case

The Supreme Court today announcing its verdict on a review petition against its order on the Sabarimala temple case, referred the case to a larger seven-judge bench. The earlier verdict allowing women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple is still operational. A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will deliver a judgement on petitions seeking review of its September 2018 order which allowed menstruating women to enter the Ayyappa shrine in Kerala.

The Supreme Court had last year ordered that women of all ages must be allowed into the famous Ayyappa shrine in Kerala. The order had ended a centuries-old ban on women and girls between 10 and 50 years.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) which manages the Sabarimala shrine had argued that the court could not intervene in a centuries-old belief. The verdict had sparked a series of protests.

The Kerala government had supported the verdict saying the court could set aside religious practices which are against fundamental rights.

Here are the LIVE updates over the Supreme Court's verdict on review petition over the Sabarimala case:




Nov 14, 2019
11:45 (IST)
The Supreme Court today referred petitions seeking a review of its decision to allow the entry of women of all age groups in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple to a larger seven-judge bench.
Nov 14, 2019
11:21 (IST)

Nov 14, 2019
11:09 (IST)
Supreme Court Verdict Sabarimala: September 28, 2018 judgement of the Supreme Court, which had lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 to 50 from entering the Sabarimala Temple, was not stayed by the Supreme Court today

The September 28, 2018 judgement of the Supreme Court, which had lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 to 50 from entering the Sabarimala Temple, was not stayed by the Supreme Court today: news agency ANI
Nov 14, 2019
11:07 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Justices Fali Nariman and DY Chandrachud gave dissenting verdict

Justices Nariman and Chandrachud gave dissenting verdict
Nov 14, 2019
11:07 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Organised act of resistance against the verdict must be put down

Kerala to give wide publicity of verdict. Organised act of resistance against the verdict must be put down. We expect Kerala to preserve rule of law, says Justice Fali Nariman.
Nov 14, 2019
11:06 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Supreme Court decision binds everyone and bound to be complied by everyone, says Justice Fali Nariman

Supreme Court decision binds everyone and bound to be complied by everyone, says Justice Fali Nariman
Nov 14, 2019
11:04 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Justice Fali Nariman said it is necessary to preserve the rule of law

Justice Fali Nariman said it is necessary to preserve the rule of law. Judicial remedies are provided to stake holders, he said.
Nov 14, 2019
11:02 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Restrictions on women in religious places is not restricted to Sabarimala alone, prevalent in other religions also, says Chief Justice

Restrictions on women in religious places is not restricted to Sabarimala alone, prevalent in other religions also, says Chief Justice
Nov 14, 2019
11:01 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Supreme Court should evolve common policy on religious places like Sabarimala, says Chief Justice

Supreme Court should evolve common policy on religious places like Sabarimala, says CJI while referring to restrictions on entry of women into mosques
Nov 14, 2019
11:00 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Larger bench will decide religious issues relating to Sabarimala, entry of women into mosques, practice of female genital mutilation: Chief Justice

Larger bench will decide religious issues relating to Sabarimala, entry of women into mosques, practice of female genital mutilation, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI
Nov 14, 2019
10:55 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Justices RF Nariman, DY Chandrachud give dissenting verdict in Sabarimala case

Justices RF Nariman, DY Chandrachud give dissenting verdict in Sabarimala case
Nov 14, 2019
10:52 (IST)
Supreme Court Verdict Sabarimala: BREAKING: Supreme Court earlier decision allowing women of all ages still operational

Supreme Court earlier decision allowing women of all ages still operational. But large bench will go into all issues - Sabrimala, Muslim women entering mosque, Paris women performing last rites and genital practice of mutilation by Bohra community
Nov 14, 2019
10:48 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: The issues arising in the present case and Muslim women entering mosque and practice of female genital mutilation, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

The issues arising in the present case and Muslim women entering mosque and practice of female genital mutilation, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

It requires a larger bench to consider all issues, he said.
Nov 14, 2019
10:47 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Three judges CJI, Justice Khanwilkar and Justice Indu Malhotra refer the issues to 7 judge bench

Three judges CJI, Justice Khanwilkar and Justice Indu Malhotra refer the issues to 7-judge bench. Majority judgement refers it to larger bench
Nov 14, 2019
10:43 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Fresh opportunities to be given to all parties

Fresh opportunities to be given to all parties
Nov 14, 2019
10:43 (IST)
BREAKING: Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Review petitions be examined by a larger 7-judge bench

BREAKING: Review petitions be examined by a larger 7-judge bench
Nov 14, 2019
10:41 (IST)
BREAKING: Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Supreme Court refers the issue to a larger bench

BREAKING: Supreme Court refers the issue to a larger bench
Nov 14, 2019
10:41 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Petition on this issue already pending with respect of Bohra community, says Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Petition on this issue already pending with respect of Bohra community, says Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
Nov 14, 2019
10:39 (IST)
Sabarimala Temple Case: Considering the debate also pertains to allowing Muslim and Parsi women to enter religious practice, says Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Considering the debate also pertains to allowing Muslim and Parsi women to enter religious practice, says Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
Nov 14, 2019
10:38 (IST)
Supreme Court Verdict on Sabarimala Review Petition: What is perceived as faith perceived by one group may not be perceived by another group, says Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

What is perceived as faith perceived by one group may not be perceived by another group, says Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
Nov 14, 2019
10:36 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: The endeavour of the petitioner to revive the debate

Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: The endeavour of the petitioner to revive the debate.
Nov 14, 2019
10:33 (IST)
Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Judges have arrived

Sabarimala Review Petition Verdict: Judges have arrived
