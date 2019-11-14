Top Court Verdict Today On Petitions Against Rafale, Sabarimala Orders: 10 Points

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will announce verdicts on review petitions against its orders in two important cases today - entry of women in Sabarimala temple and the Rafale deal. In the Sabarimala case, a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, will deliver judgement on petitions seeking review of its September 2018 order that allowed menstruating women to enter the Ayyappa shrine in Kerala. The top court will also review its judgement in the Rafale deal that dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

Here are the top 10 updates on ahead of the verdicts:

Last year, the top court had ordered that women of all ages must be allowed into the famous Ayyappa shrine in Kerala, ending a centuries-old ban on women and girls between 10 and 50 years. As the verdict sparked a series of protests, The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), that manages the Sabarimala shrine, argued that the court cannot intervene with a century-old belief. A five-member constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had reserved its decision on February 6 after hearing various parties including those seeking re-consideration of the judgement in an open court. The Kerala government had supported the verdict saying court can set aside religious practices which are against fundamental rights. Women petitioners, supporting the verdict, had also argued that women being barred because of menstruation is discrimination and against the constitution. The top court will today announce its verdict on a bunch of petitions, including 56 review petitions, four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas that challenged the September 28, 2018 order. Justices RF Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra are the other members of the five-member bench who will hear the petitions. On Rafale deal, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will deliver judgement on petitions seeking a review of its judgement giving a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation. Other judges on the three-member bench are Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph. On May 10, the top court had reserved the decision on the pleas, including one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking a re-examination of its findings in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. Petitioners, including former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, wanted the top court to reverse its decision and order a CBI probe into the deal. The centre had said the petitioners relied on media reports and they can't reopen the case.The articles had claimed that the central government had not revealed all the details in the court. The court will also hear a defamation case by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi misquoting the Supreme Court on its order on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

