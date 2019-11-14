Rafale Case Live Updates: Review Dismissed By Top Court; Rahul Gandhi Cleared Of Defamation

The Supreme Court has dismissed review petitions seeking an investigation into the alleged irregularities into the Rs. 58,000 crore Rafale deal with French firm Dassault Aviation and giving the government a clean chit.

A three-judge bench ed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France.

The top court had then dismissed petitions seeking court-monitored probe into alleged irregularities in procurement of jets by asserting that there was "no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal". It had also said that it was not their job to go into the issue of pricing of the fighter planes.

The court also let off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed against him for wrongly attributing to the top court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi had made the remarks on April 10, the day the top court had dismissed the Centre's preliminary objections over admissibility of certain documents for supporting the review petitions against the December 14 last year verdict in the Rafale case. Mr Gandhi, who was then the President of the Congress Party, had told the bench that he has already offered an unconditional apology for wrongly attributing the remarks relating to the Prime Minister to the top court.

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan filed a petition on May 10 seeking a re-examination of its findings in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter. The petitioners claim that the verdict was based on "multiple falsehoods and suppression of material and relevant information".

