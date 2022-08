The officials started the search and seizure operation at around 6 am.(File)

More than forty premises linked to Tamil film producers and financiers were searched by the Income Tax Department across the state today over suspected tax evasion, officials have said.

The raids are being conducted at the premises linked to some famous film producers, including Kalaipuli Thanu, Gnanavel Raja and SR Prabhu.

The officials started the search and seizure operation at around 6 am.