S Jaishankar, Top Chinese Diplomat Discuss Peace In Border Areas At ASEAN Meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and discussed outstanding issues relating to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta.

"Just concluded a meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs," Mr Jaishankar said on Twitter.

S Jaishankar said he discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

"Our conversation also covered the East Asia Summit/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific," he said.

India has been locked in a military standoff with China for more than three years, with Jaishankar claiming it to be the most complex challenge in his long diplomatic career.

Wang, a former Chinese foreign minister, is attending the ASEAN plus meetings in Jakarta as the incumbent foreign minister Qin Gang is unwell.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)