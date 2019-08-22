S Jaishankar To Meet Russian Foreign Minister In Moscow On Tuesday

S Jaishankar will meet Sergey Lavrov on August 27

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on August 27, according to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"They will discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation, as well as compare notes on the schedule of upcoming contacts," the ministry tweeted.

The meeting will come just a few days before the Eastern Economic Forum is due to begin from September 4 to September 6 in Vladivostok.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be a part of the forum.

