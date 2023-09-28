S Jaishankar To Meet Antony Blinken Today Amid India-Canada Row

Mr Jaishankar and Mr Blinken met on the sidelines of the the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York last week. However, the India-Canada diplomatic crisis was not part of the discussions, the US State Department said.

The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has declined to comment on the specific topics that will be discussed during the upcoming meeting between the two leaders. However, he assured that the US has urged India to cooperate with Canada's investigation into Nijjar's killing.

Speaking at the Council for Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday, Mr Jaishankar reiterated India's stance on the allegations levelled by Canada, emphasising that India does not engage in such acts as a matter of policy and principle.

Mr Blinken said the US is deeply concerned about the Canadian PM's allegations. He added that the US wants to see "accountability" and that it is important for the investigation to run its course and lead to a result.