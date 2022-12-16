S Jaishankar Says UN Peacekeeping Is More Challenging Than Ever Before

S Jaishankar said that armed groups have adversely impacted the operations of peacekeepers.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday noted that ever-increasing challenges posed to the UN peacekeeping mission and raised concern about how the involvement of armed groups and terrorists has adversely impacted peacekeeping operations globally.

He made these remarks at the 'Launch of Group of Friends to promote Accountability for Crimes Against Peacekeepers' in the Trusteeship Council. Along with India, contributing countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, France, Morocco and Nepal, participated as its co-chairs.

"UN peacekeeping is more challenging than ever before. It's done under ambiguous situations and in hostile zones. Involvement of armed groups, terrorists and transnational organized crime has adversely impacted peacekeeping operations," the minister said in his keynote address.

"Upholding crimes against UN peacekeepers is a multi-stakeholder task. It is also a fact, the host states don't have the political will or necessary capability to ensure such accountability when crimes are committed against peacekeepers," he said.

Mr Jaishankar said the data shows that in the last three years alone, 68 peacekeepers belonging to 20 countries have lost lives for the cause of peace. "177 Indian peacekeepers, the large by far...have laid down lives in protecting the blue flag."

He said that India has facilitated the launch of a database that will record all crimes against UN peacekeepers and will soon be ready for launch as well.

Notably, India contributes the highest number of peacekeepers globally. It may be noted that during India's August 2021 Presidency of the UN Security Council, a resolution was adopted unanimously on ensuring accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers.

According to the UN, more than 1000 Peacekeepers have been killed and more than 3000 injured due to malicious acts since 1948. The rate of prosecution for such crimes has remained very low due to serious challenges in bringing perpetrators to justice.

The low rate of prosecution has contributed to an environment of impunity, which emboldens perpetrators of such crimes. Addressing impunity and promoting accountability, according to UN, on the other hand, will deter such crimes.

