'I Don't Accept That Secularism Is Under Threat In India': S Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that secularism is not under threat in India and that it is promoted by the ethos of the society.

"I don't accept that secularism is under threat in India," Mr Jaishankar said on Wednesday (local time) at a conference at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in New York.

"At the end of the day," he added, "secularism was not promoted by the law or by a constitutional belief. Instead, it was promoted by the ethos of the society."

"So if the ethos of the society was not secular, then no constitutional provision would have ensured it. And I don't think that the ethos of the society has ever changed. I think the ethos of the country, especially the Hindu ethos has remained much secular and pluralistic," the Foreign Minister said.



The changes that India has been witnessing since its Independence nearly 70 years ago are the direct results of the democratisation of the country, the minister said in response to a question regarding the erosion of constitutional commitment to a secular state.

The changes that have taken place in India actually demonstrate the successes of the democracy in the country and what it has meant in terms of the consequences on the ground, Mr Jaishankar said.

"I don't agree with what you say exactly. I would rather like to put it differently," he said.



