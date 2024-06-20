S Jaishankar Meets US Congressional Delegation, Hails Their Support For Strategic Ties

S Jaishankar said Wednesday met with members of a visiting bipartisan US Congressional delegation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Wednesday he met with members of a visiting bipartisan US Congressional delegation and appreciated their "strong and continued support" to the India-US strategic partnership.

He also shared a photograph with the delegation in a post on 'X'.

"Pleasure to meet with the bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by @RepMcCaul. Thank @SpeakerPelosi, @RepGregoryMeeks, @RepMMM, @NMalliotakis, @RepBera and @RepMcGovern for joining. Appreciate their strong and continued support for the India-US strategic partnership," Mr Jaishankar wrote.

The US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul arrived in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Tuesday. It also met with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday.

Apart from McCaul, the delegation consists of six prominent US Congressional members -- former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mariannette Miller, Gregory Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Jim McGovern and Ami Bera.

