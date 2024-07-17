S Jaishankar Meets Mauritius' Leader Of Opposition, Former PMs

S Jaishankar also met former prime ministers Paul Berenger and Navin Ramgoolam.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Mauritius' top political leaders, including Opposition leader Arvin Boolell, and discussed with them ways to deepen India's special and enduring partnership with the island nation.

S Jaishankar arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday on a two-day visit, one of the first countries he was visiting in his current term as External Affairs Minister.

"It underscores the strength and depth of our bilateral ties. It is also an opportunity to underline India's unwavering commitment to its special and enduring partnership with Mauritius," S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

S Jaishankar discussed with Arvin Boolell the Mauritius-India relationship and its significance for the prosperity and well-being of the Indian Ocean region.

"Welcome his support for the continuous strengthening of our ties," S Jaishankar posted on X.

Arvin Boolell, who was born in an Arya Samajist Indo-Mauritian family in Port Louis, is the son of former leader of the Labour Party and former Deputy Prime Minister Satcam Boolell.

He also met Xavier Luc Duval, the leader of the Parti Mauricien Social Democrat.

"Good exchange of views on deepening India-Mauritius partnership," S Jaishankar said on X.

He also met former prime ministers Paul Berenger and Navin Ramgoolam.

"Good to meet former Prime Minister Paul Berenger. A lively conversation on contemporary global issues. Value his support for India-Mauritius relations," S Jaishankar said.

Paul Berenger served as Prime Minister of Mauritius from 2003 to 2005.

"A pleasure to meet with former Prime Minister @Ramgoolam_Dr this morning.

Discussed our longstanding bilateral partnership and the broad-based desire for its further growth. Appreciate his expression of support for India-Mauritius ties," he wrote on X.

Navin Ramgoolam, whose ancestors migrated to Mauritius from Bihar, served as Prime Minister for the first time from December 1995 until September 2000. On 5 July 2005, he became prime minister for a second term. He was re-elected Prime Minister in 2005, serving till 2014.

