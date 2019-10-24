S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian Counterpart Amid Tension Over Kashmir Remark

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Meeting in Azerbaijan and held an "open and candid conversation on outstanding issues."

"Had an open and candid conversation with my Malaysian counterpart @saifuddinabd on outstanding issues," Mr Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.

Mr Jaishankar's meeting with his Mr Abdullah comes at a time of tension between India and Malaysia after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad raised Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly last month. He had said that Jammu and Kashmir had been "invaded and occupied."

Responding to Mr Mahathir, India had said that Kuala Lumpur should keep in mind the friendly relations shared by the two countries and desist from making such remarks.

"Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession like all other princely states. Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the two countries and desist from making such remarks," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said during a briefing here on October 4.

