Had Told Canada 'This Is Not India's Policy': S Jaishankar In US Amid Row

Earlier, S Jaishankar told UN "political convenience" cannot be the basis for a response to terrorism.

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said on Tuesday that India has told Canada it was open to looking into any specific information it provides on the killing of Sikh terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations event, Jaishankar said India had told Canada, "This is not the government of India's policy," after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada was pursuing "credible allegations" that Indian government agents may be linked to the killing.

